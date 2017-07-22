Family still pleading for justice in 7-year-old's death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Two months after 7-year-old DeQuante Hobbs was killed by a stray bullet, his family is still making pleas for justice.

DeQuante’s mother, Michesha Norment, has been grieving her son’s death for 60 days and she says life has not gotten any easier.

Her family lit candles Saturday night to remember the son they affectionately call “DQ”.

As detectives continue to search for her son’s killer, Norment is calling on that person to do the right thing.

“We just want the person to come forward and man up – own up to what they did. It’s a 7-year-old baby. Why wouldn’t you man up? You shot the gun, didn’t you? Man up and take the rap for it – for what you did, you took a baby. It is what it is, turn yourself in,” she said.

Norment has been working on “Justice for Lil’ Ones”, a new campaign for families just like hers – those who have lost loved ones to violence.

If you have any information on DQ’s death, you are urged to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

