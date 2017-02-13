Family seeks answers after relative fatally shot by Metro police

William Young Jr. (Photo: Family photo)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – A family is frustrated after learning their homeless brother died in a shooting involving the Louisville Metro Police Department on Saturday.

Their response comes just hours before a planned news conference held by Metro Louisville police. They are expected to release video of the deadly shooting.

Police say William Young Jr. "came at the officers,” striking one in his chest. Officials say officers were forced to open fire.

Young's family met with WHAS11’s Shay McAlister Monday morning.

"He was very loved, he had a lot of family that loved him and cared for him and we just feel it wasn't right,” Shawna Coates, Young’s sister, said.

Young's brother and sister said they have a lot questions about exactly what happened Saturday night.

Perhaps their biggest questions, why did police turn to the use of force.

Police say Young was on the second floor of a home they were responding to on a reported burglary in progress.

Family said Young, who has been homeless for the last ten years and slept in the abandoned house often. They also say police were familiar with him and his situation, claiming he has mental issues and struggles with substance abuse.

The next step, they say, is hearing from police directly.

"We’re going to look at the body cam, were going to see what the chief has to say during his conference this afternoon, and we'll follow it up from there," Coates said.

Coates said she and her brother plan to meet with the chief sometime on Monday.

LMPD’s Chief Steven Conrad is expected to address the media at 1:30 p.m. at LMPD headquarters.

Family said they believe the police body camera footage will be key to finding out exactly what happened.

