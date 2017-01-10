Family remembers 8-year-old killed at babysitters home one year later

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – After a violent year, Louisville Metro Police is partnering with several local and federal agencies to create a new violent crime task force.

We're told this newer, more centralized approach will have better coordination, apprehension and follow up when it comes to violent offenders in your neighborhoods.

This news comes after a record 2016 with the highest number of homicides on record.

One local family knows the effects of gun violence all too well.

It’s been a year since Andre O’Neal was shot at a babysitter's home in the Shawnee neighborhood.

His family tells us a solution to our crime problem is removing guns off the streets.

“He was great, smart, intelligent, loveable – funny, he wasn't your average kid,” Andre O’Neal Sr. said.

He talks about his 8-year-old son Andre Jr. in the past tense now.

On January 10, 2016, Andre was shot at a babysitter's house on North 34th Street.

The 8-year-old was driven not by ambulance to the hospital, he died from his injuries.

A grand jury indicted Elgin Anders, saying he recklessly caused the child's death.

“All I can say is it was life changing – for all of us, even though it happened a year ago it still feels fresh today,” Gina O’Neal, Andre's aunt said.

Although Andre's death is not classified as a homicide, his death is still caused by a gun. His family says that irresponsibility and easy access is a city-wide epidemic.

“As long as guns are being made there is always going to be guns on the street, I just feel like it shouldn't be as easy as it is to get a gun,” Gina added.

As great as a new task force sounds, Andre's aunt Gina says the public too plays a critical role in safety and helping police catch violent offenders.

“Everybody has this don't snitch, don't snitch, but let something happen to one of their family members and now they want the whole world to talk but you know something about something and you don't talk about it,” she said.

It's difficult she says to trust any entity after losing a loved one.

“I don't put my trust and faith into no man but God – that’s it. If we knew he would have been in harm’s way he would have never been put in that situation,” she said.

Increased efforts from law enforcement many say can make a difference but it won't help heal the pain for the O’Neal family who lost one of their most young and vibrant members.

Elgin Ander's heads back to court on February 6, he's entered a not guilty plea.

LMPD says it plans to release more details about the new violent task force in the next few weeks.