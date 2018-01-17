Family pushing for easier adoption laws as Bevin pledges more funding (Photo: Bradfield, Robert)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Heb and Ashley Dearinger knew they wanted kids, but the final piece in their family puzzle would take them on a journey they weren't prepared for.

"It's hard. I'm not going to sit here and tell you it's easy. I'm not going to say it's not gut-wrenching at times," Ashley described.

She wants to see the process to adopt in Kentucky streamlined. She says the key players involved in making adoptions happen need to be held accountable for missing court dates. Ashley says the court-appointed lawyer on her case never showed up, causing several months of delays.

"When we called her on the phone, she told us it slipped through the cracks," Ashley told WHAS11.

Governor Matt Bevin, who has nine children, four of whom are adopted, referenced the Dearinger's story at Tuesday's State of the Commonwealth Address. He announced nearly $11 million in more funding for the state's adoption programs. Ashley also urged lawmakers to make adoptions easier.

"Take the gray out of the black and white that is the laws and regulations," she told the general assembly.

It took 1,043 days for the Dearinger's to adopt 3-year-old Grant and another 937 for sister Paige. Grant's biological brother Grayson took 691 days.

"You think about what's the goal of government. It's to protect. That's what it's for. Take care of those who are vulnerable," Gov. Bevin said during his address.

"These kids deserve a voice. If someone doesn't step up to be the voice for them, they are going to fall through the cracks," Ashley said.

