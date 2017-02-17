Family pleads for justice after man was fatally stabbed outside restaurant

Nick Morris (Photo: Family Photo)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A mother is without her son, and three daughters are now without their father after a stabbing on Payne St.

“This is all I got left,” said Nick Morris’ mother, Charlotte Watt, as she held tight to the necklace he wore every day. “I’m wearing it all the time now.”



Watt saw her son on Sunday for a fun day of bowling with the family. Now, she’s planning his funeral.



“He got stabbed five times, five times. He's a good kid,” Watt said.



Police say Morris was standing outside Caio restaurant, where he worked as a cook, taking a break. That’s when a man came up and stabbed him across the stomach. He was alert when he went to the hospital, but he died in surgery. Morris' family convinced he was the target, but police are still investigating.



“Somebody come up here over jealously, is what I think it is,” Morris’ step father, Michael Watt, said.



Police say the suspect ran from the scene, and they have made no arrests. The Caio restaurant owner said Morris had been working there since November, when they opened.



“It’s awful. We're all really upset and shaken. We just don't know why,” Bridgette Pizzonia, the restaurant owner, said.



Neighbors are hurting, too. They said Morris grew up on Payne Street, just a few houses away from the restaurant.



“Poor guy was just trying to make a living,” David Jemme, a neighbor, said.



His mother asking the person who killed him to turn himself in.



“I want justice for my son. He didn't deserve this. He's too young,” Charlotte Watt said.

(© 2017 WHAS)