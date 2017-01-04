Miller family, Family of toddler shot in killed in 2014 has baby boy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- There are chimes that still hang above the spot 16-month-old Ne'Riah Miller used to sleep.



“When I heard the chimes, I was like, she's here,” said her mother Cierra Miller.



It's been two and a half years since her death and not a day goes by that the Miller family doesn't think of baby Ne’Riah.



“I talk to her every day. Every morning before I go to work. I let her know I'm going to work, and when I come home I let her know, Granny's home,” said her grandmother Sherrie Miller.



The toddler was shot and killed in her mother's arms on their front porch after a shoot-out in front of their home in August of 2014. Her family rang in another year without the little girl. Her grandmother is spending the holidays at home, where she can still feel Ne’Riah's presence.



“I didn't want her to be at home by herself, you know?” she said with tears in her eyes.



The Millers were blessed in 2016 with a baby boy, Ne’Riah's younger brother, William. The family told WHAS11 News he's a lot like his older sister, even sharing the same nickname.



“We used to call her chunky monkey, and they both look like little monkeys,” said their mother.



Hanging Ne’Riah's picture on the wall next to wind chimes is what keeps the two connected, in spirit, the family explained.



“He’ll look at them and they'll just go off out of nowhere, and I'm like ‘hey, your sister is talking to you’ and he'll smile. Like they, talk,” their mother Cierra said.



The two never met but this family says there is no denying their bond.



“We just pictured her holding her brother saying, my baby,” said Cierra.



Four men are charged with Ne’Riah's murder. A fifth man plead guilty to criminal facilitation to murder. The case has still not gone to trial.