Family of teen killed in Marshall Co. shooting speaks for first time after tragedy

MARSHALL CO. Ky. (WHAS11) -- The family of one of the students killed in the shooting at Marshall County High School is speaking for the first time.
Fifteen-year-old Preston Cope's father Brian spoke to The Courier-Journal. He said he knew it was his son when he peeked into the ambulance and saw the socks Preston was wearing.
He'd laid them out for Preston the night before. He died at Nashville's Vanderbilt hospital.
The community will mourn both Preston and Bailey at a visitation on Saturday at the Gymnasium at Marshall County High School.
Bailey's funeral will be Sunday at one. Preston's will be Sunday at 3 p.m.
