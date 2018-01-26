Family of teen killed in Marshall Co. shooting speaks for first time after tragedy

The family of Preston Cope talked for the first time since they lost their son in a shooting at Marshall County High School. The talked to The Courier-Journal on Friday.

MARSHALL CO. Ky. (WHAS11) -- The family of one of the students killed in the shooting at Marshall County High School is speaking for the first time.

Fifteen-year-old Preston Cope's father Brian spoke to The Courier-Journal. He said he knew it was his son when he peeked into the ambulance and saw the socks Preston was wearing.

RELATED: Remembering the victims of Marshall County

He'd laid them out for Preston the night before. He died at Nashville's Vanderbilt hospital.

The community will mourn both Preston and Bailey at a visitation on Saturday at the Gymnasium at Marshall County High School.

Bailey's funeral will be Sunday at one. Preston's will be Sunday at 3 p.m.

RELATED: 2 dead, 18 injured in Kentucky school shooting; suspect held

RELATED: Expert works in Kentuckiana schools to plan for an active shooter

RELATED: Lawmakers urge compassion and resources after Marshall school shooting

RELATED: School shootings: Child psychologist says how to start conversation with kids

RELATED: 5 Marshall Co. students airlifted to Vanderbilt Hospital

RELATED: Emotions running high hours after devastating school shooting

RELATED: Students describe shooting scene at Marshall County High School

© 2018 WHAS-TV