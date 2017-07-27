Family of murder victim wants juvenile suspects charged as adults

Stone Alley (Photo: WHAS11 Staff)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- In a little over week, Lonnie Bard and his twin sister would've celebrated another birthday together. Instead of planning a party, his family will have to plan a funeral.



“It was almost 24 hours he lay in the hospital fighting for his life waiting on his kids,” said Lonnie McCray, Bard’s daughter.



McCray says it took police almost 24 hours to identify her dad because he was found robbed of everything in an alley. Police say three teens between 15 and 17 years old attacked and robbed Bard in the alley behind his apartment.



“You leave him on the street like that? You just leave him in an alley?” McCray said.



McCray says her father was physically disabled and the teens broke his neck. They were arrested and charged with Bard's murder along with two other robberies in the area.



“I was terrified. Just terrified. He just wouldn't hurt a fly,” said Anola Hampton, Bard’s neighbor.



Bard's neighbors and family say he often walked in the neighborhood. His mother only lived a few blocks away. He was well-known and well-loved and his family says they want harsh punishment for the boys involved.



“I want you to be charged as an adult. You made an adult decision. I want you to be charged as an adult,” McCray said.

For now, the boys are still being treated as juveniles. It will be up to the courts to decide whether or not the boys will be charged as adults.

