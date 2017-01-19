Family of man pulled from pond after police foot chase talks

Shawn Gabaree

SHEPHERDSVILLE (WHAS11) -- Kentucky State Police is investigating after a man's body was pulled from a Shepherdsville pond after a police foot chase.

Police say 28-year old Shawn Gabaree matched the description of a suspect from a burglary on Landmark Court. KSP says Shepherdsville Officer Matthew Johnson chased Gabaree on foot, told him to stop, then Gabaree ran into pond off West Blue Lick road, then said he could not swim and went underwater.

"I just got a phone call around 4 this morning from my mother letting me know that my brother was pulled from the water and found dead, so that’s how I found out," said Angel Richards, Gabaree's sister.

Angel and Chad Richards are still trying to make sense of what happened to her brother, Shawn Gabaree.

"He probably didn't realize the water was there. Probably was going through the houses or whatever in that field and probably didn't realize it until he done went into the water," said Chad Richards, Gabaree's brother in law.

Police say the officer went into the water to try to rescue Gabaree, but he could not find him. Gabaree's body was later recovered by the Louisville metro dive team.

"There was tons of ambulances out here. Cops, they were all down Blue Lick and down here," said neighbor Melissa.

Richards says her brother not perfect, but they want people to know that he had a family that loved him very much and are asking for respect at their time of grieving.

"The only thing I just want is there has been a lot of speculation on different Facebooks on Shepherdsville. it happened last night. I just ask that anyone respect that me and my family just learned about this today and now we have to bury a brother, a son, very quick, but timely manner with no budget at that," said Angel Richards.

Shepherdsville police said detectives are attempting to identify the second person that was involved in the initial burglary. At this time, they do not have enough of a description to put out to the public.



