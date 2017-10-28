Family of man murdered in Russell neighborhood continues hope for justice

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – For Marcellus Spaulding's family, almost a full year has come and gone since he was gunned down shortly after Halloween last year at the corner of 24th Street and Elliott Avenue. As time passes, their grief continues, as does their search for answers.

Spaulding, known by friends and family as "Marcey," was not perfect, according to family, but he was a loyal friend who would look out for those around him. The family gathered at the spot where he was found shot to death Saturday evening, releasing balloons and setting up a memorial for the son and brother who would have celebrated his birthday just three days earlier.

The family said while the pain still remains, so does their hope for justice. No one has been arrested for Spaulding's murder.

Family members of Marcellus Spaulding are overcome with emotion during a vigil held on Oct. 28, 2017.

"All the time I still think about it, because I just couldn't believe it," Ranana Fields, Spaulding's sister, said. "I just dropped the phone and I started crying because I just didn't want to believe it."

"I'm just going to pray for the people who did this to him because at the end of the day, you'll have to answer to the same God we have to answer to," Spaulding's cousin, Angelique Williams, said.

Spaulding's family said he was a big Kentucky Wildcats fan - the only one in his family. Fields said she can still hear her brother's words of encouragement to her, which help her get through the day.

Anyone with information in Spaulding's murder is asked to contact police through the anonymous tip line: 574-LMPD.

