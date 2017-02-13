Family of man killed by police describe him as a good man who had issues

William Young Jr. (Photo: Family photo)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Days after their brother was killed in an officer-involved shooting, family members of William Young Junior discussed lingering questions they have about the case.

"He was very loved, he had a lot of family that loved him and cared for him and we just feel it wasn't right”, Shawna Coates, Young’s sister, said.

For the family of 32-year-old William Young Jr., piecing together what lead to their brother's death has been a difficult process.

Young’s brother, Christopher Hall, said, "There's no way that you can justify putting over 10 bullets into my little brother."

Hall and Coates said their brother struggled with mental illness and substance abuse. They said they talked to Young just last week and knew he was staying at an abandoned house on Oleanda Avenue, as he commonly did. He’s been homeless for the last ten years, according to family.

"He was just trying to have a place to stay. He just wanted a warm place to stay,” Coates said.

Family members said they have tried to be there for him in the past, but often times, he didn't want their help.

"I think it was more hurtful for him to be around us than it was to be by himself,” Coates said.

Police said they were responding to a burglary in progress, in the 1200 block of Oleanda Avenue, when Young came at officers with a sharp object on the second floor of the house they were searching. That's when body cam footage shows police open fire.

Young's siblings hadn't yet watched the video when we talked to them Monday morning.

"When you live on the streets for so long you adapt to your environment so I think that’s what happened. It’s just, it's heartbreaking,” Coates said.

Family said Young has been robbed in the house before and they think he may have confused police for intruders. But police clearly identify themselves multiple times in the body cam video.

Police claim the officers followed training and protocol.

Family watched the video with Chief Conrad on Monday afternoon.

