Family of foxes amaze the riders at Keeneland in Lexington

Fox at Keeneland (Photo: Maryjean Wall)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Wildlife is all around us and as we’ve noticed sometimes in the most surprising places.

Longtime turf writer Maryjean Wall captured amazing photos of a fox family living at Keeneland Race Track in Lexington.

Wall, who is no stranger to Keeneland, writes in the Lexington Herald Leader that red foxes have been seen at the track in the past, but not as frequently as this summer. She tells us headed to the track at 5 a.m. on several recent mornings trying to find the fox and it paid off, with her snapping the great pictures.

While people around the track disagree on the number of kits the mother fox has, estimates seem to be around four to six.

The trainers tell Wall the animals have not been a concern near their horses.

You can read her article at kentucky.com.

© 2017 WHAS-TV