Family: Multiple signs in 7-year-old's death mysteriously disappear

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – They have been planted all around Louisville. Signs with a smiling 7-year-old Dequante Hobbs Jr. in his little graduation cap and gown, with the question "Do you know where the person is that killed me?" Now, Dequante's parents say five of those signs are missing.

"I feel supported and I feel like my son is being loved everywhere, and me seeing them being taken down or being taken away, it is disturbing, it is disrespectful, to a 7-year-old child anyway, and my son is a part of me so it’s disrespecting me and its disrespecting his sister as well," Michesha Norment, Dequante's mother said.

The family says 20 signs were placed by an anonymous donor, with the goal of generating leads in the 7-year-old's shooting death. Dequante was eating a snack at his kitchen table in May when he was hit and killed by a stray bullet. Today, Dequante's parents replanted the sign taken from the entrance of Shawnee Park and vowed to keep pushing for justice in their son's murder.

"They should see his face, they should remember, and the person that did it should see his face, should remember and should be heartbroken about it because you took a 7-year-old child that was at home. You should have thought about that before pulling that trigger where you was at and how close some houses were, them houses over there are very, very close,” Norment said.

Dequante's family will hold a memorial on Thursday near the Big Four Bridge. We're told the anonymous donor has 30 more signs that have yet to be placed.

If you have any information on this case, call 574-LMPD. You can remain anonymous.

