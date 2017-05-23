Family Learning Program expands to new sites (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The goal of a new program at the National Center for Families Learning is to eliminate poverty through education and literacy.

The program is expanding to new sites in west and south Louisville including the Louisville Urban League, "2 Not 1", and the Americana World Community Center.

Thanks to dollars $1.5 million in grants, the Family Learning Program helps parents learn skills to help their children in school as well as build technology and job skills.

The organization says involved parents lead to greater successes for children in school and their future.

The free program is already underway at "2 Not 1" and will soon begin at other sites.

Each site expected to serve about 50 families during the first year of programming.

