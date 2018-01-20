WHAS
Family hoping for answers 2 years after man's death on Manslick Road

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 11:21 PM. EST January 20, 2018

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – It’s been two years since Aaron Williams was shot and killed.

 

His family held a memorial Saturday in his honor as they continue to search for answers as his murder now becomes a cold case.

 

Aaron was found dead in his car in the 3000 block of Manslick Road in 2016.

 

Aaron would have been 28 this year.

 

The family is asking for anyone who has any information that might help police find Aaron’s murderer to come forward.

 

If you have any information, you can call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

