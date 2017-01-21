Family holds walk for hope a year after man's murder

Justice for Aaron Williams (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – One year after his death, the family of Aaron Williams gathered Saturday for a walk in his honor in hopes of finding answers.

Aaron would have turned 27 this past December.

He was the first murder in the Metro area in 2016 and his case still hasn’t been solved.

Family members walked to Manslick Road and Berry Boulevard, the apartment where the homicide occurred to asked those with any information to come forward.

“We hope that we can inspire someone to come forward with new information that could lead to his arrest. Aaron deserves justice and it's never too late to do the right thing,” Alkeisha Boone, Williams’ aunt, said.

The family says all they hope to accomplish with the walk, is getting some closure.

If you have any information that could help the William's family please contact the LMPD's anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

