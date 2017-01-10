Family holds vigil 1 year after loved one is shot, killed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A family gathered in Old Louisville Tuesday on what would have been their loved one’s birthday.

Kennith Belt was shot to death at 4th and Oak in October outside a PNC Bank.

His family returned to the scene on what would have been his 45th birthday.

With balloons in hand, the family stood side by side supporting one another through their difficult time.





Jan. 9, 2017; Kenneth Belt's mother Deborah Scott, holds a collage of Kenneth with family members while speaking to WHAS11 News. Belt was murdered on 4th and Oak in October 2016.

Police have not made any arrests but his family told WHAS11 News security video shows what happened and authorities need help identifying suspects.

If you have any information on Belt's murder you are urged to call Louisville Metro Police Departments Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

