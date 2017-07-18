Family, friends remember teen crash victims

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A message for the brother she lost.



“I love him and I tried,” Glennisha Swift, the driver’s sister, said.



Swift, 21, says she was following behind her brother and his 15-year-old girlfriend in another car in eastern Jefferson County early Sunday morning. He has not been officially identified but his family says Isaiah Basham, 18, was driving the car when he lost control and ran into a tree.



“I was pulling his legs trying to get him out of the car and I couldn't and I just freaked out,” Swift said.



Police say they spotted Basham driving erratically near Ballard High School and they followed behind him with their lights on but he sped off and police could not keep up when he crashed on Herr Lane near Westport Village. Swift says he was trapped inside of the car.



“He screamed my name twice and then after it blew up I just didn't hear anything anymore,” Swift said.



Black soot covers the ground where the crash happened but friends and family have covered the area with messages of love and light. The family tells us Basham lived near this area.



“I always pass landmarks and I always thought I hope I never have to do that for my kids and now there's a landmark here in the area we live in that I have to pass every day that I go to work,” said Amie Thompson, victim’s mother.



Their grief still visible, mourning the loss of a life cut short.



“That's all he would tell me. 'Mama, I'm going to be rich and you're going to be rich and you won't have to worry about working or nothing mama. I'm going to make it. I'm going to make it.' He didn't make it,” Thompson said.

The family says they believe Basham sped off because he had recently skipped a court appearance.

Police say this crash is still under investigation. The name of the second victim still has not been released.

© 2017 WHAS-TV