Family, friends, remember 2016 Smoketown murder victim

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Friends question what happened in fatal boat wreck
-
Video shows JCPS bus pushing car
-
Bevin among group to go inside Ft. Knox vault
-
5 26 Blackout victims at Mexico resorts have little hope of justice
-
Man charged in fatal crash talks about conversation with family
-
Are foods safe to eat after 'best by' dates?
-
Tree at crash site set to come down
-
Total solar eclipse over Silverton
-
Jason Smith wins Food Network
-
Louisville baby born during ''GreatAmericanEclipse''
More Stories
-
Community reacts to parking fee at Louisville's WaterfrontAug 23, 2017, 10:47 p.m.
-
Smoketown working to heal in the face of 2016 violenceAug 23, 2017, 5:39 p.m.
-
ICE detains young Kentucky mother who has legal statusAug 23, 2017, 5:58 p.m.