Family: Donut King owner continues recovery months after shooting

(Photo: Jorgensen, Jackelyn)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A well-known Mt. Washington business owner continues recovery months after being shot at his shop.

The family of Donut King Owner Simon Yeung said he is recovering well from his injuries in a Facebook post.

Yeung was shot twice in the head in October 2016.

His family said doctors and surgeons are happy to see his improvement and they plan to meet with an optometrist and retinal surgeon next month.

Police said they have still not made an arrest in Yeung’s shooting. If you have any information, you are asked to call Mt. Washington Police (502) 538-8143.

(© 2017 WHAS)