Family disputes LMPD's accounts of moments leading up to teen's death
It's video Basham's family says shows police pursuing him about two seconds behind. Reliving the incident is still hard for Basham's sister Glennisha Swift. Police said they were following Basham after seeing him drive erratically near Ballard High Scho
WHAS 4:38 PM. EDT August 27, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
State Street closed due to fire
-
Victims identified in murder-suicide
-
Hurricane Harvey damages Port Aransas
-
Mother, 2 children found shot to death in Lynnview
-
East HS coach on leave over forced splits
-
Surveillance video captures ATV driver before fire
-
Grand Canyon is in need of repairs
-
David Armstrong Extreme Park to close for project adding ramp, cleaning graffiti
-
WHAS Breaking News
-
Videos show East High cheerleaders repeatedly forced into splits, police investigating
More Stories
-
Watch live coverage as the Houston area deals with…Aug 27, 2017, 4:45 p.m.
-
How to help those affected by Tropical Storm HarveyAug 27, 2017, 4:59 p.m.
-
Two dead, at least 30 unaccounted for as Harvey slams TexasAug 24, 2017, 11:09 a.m.