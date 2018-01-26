Family celebrates shooting victim’s 8th birthday in cemetery (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- His smile captured Louisville's heart and his story touched this city’s soul.



Dequante Hobbs, Jr. should have turned eight-years-old on January 26, but that young life was cut short when a random bullet flew through his home and killed him last May.



“What eight year old is laying here in a cemetery? Not due to sickness, ya know, but for somebody else's stupidity,” said his aunt, Jackie Partee.



On Friday, his mother and father were forced to celebrate his birthday at a cemetery.



“I don't want to look at a picture, I want to look at his body, I want to see him standing in front of me, I shouldn't be looking at a tombstone,” his mother, Micheshia Norment explained.

“Both of us should've been gone before baby boy,” said his father, Dequante, Sr.



While these Louisville parents mourn, there are other parents, just three hours away in Benton, Kentucky dealing with a similar pain. Fifteen-year-olds Bailey Holt and Preston Cope were killed at the Marshall County High school shooting earlier this week.



“I just shook my head and said it don't make no sense,” Norment said.



Killed in places they should've been safe, like at school and at home, Norment told WHAS11 News a parent should never have to bury their child.



“I wouldn't wish this on my worst enemy.”

In August of 2017, Wyatt Williams, 23, was arrested and charged with Dequante Jr.'s murder.

© 2018 WHAS-TV