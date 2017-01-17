Family awaits answers 1 year after fatal Chickasaw shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – “To my right hand man – I love you and I will not stop ‘til I get justice for you baby. I love you so much,” Cynthia Ruff said.

On this night, it was one marked by sadness with a family gathering to make a request of the public.

“I want to know what happened to my son. He never got to see his daughter being born,” Ruff said.

Ruff wants to know how her son 19-year-old Justin was shot and killed one year ago.

“That was my best friend. That was my first born and to know the night before the last words I said to my son was ‘I love you,’” Ruff said.

Justin was found shot to death in a home on 43rd and Broadway where his family said it was full of teenagers.

“I want to know what happened in there,” Ruff said.

Justin’s family said authorities told them the shooting was an accident. They said they just want to know how an accident like this could happen.

Family and friends returned to the scene Tuesday night. Justin’s baby daughters were also in attendance.

“They will never get to know what a wonderful person he was,” Ruff said.

The family is sending a message to their loved one and a message to the community.

Police said Justin accidentally shot himself.

The Ruff family is asking any witnesses to come forward and tell them what happened inside the Broadway home.

(© 2017 WHAS)