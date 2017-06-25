Families of homicide victims hold prayer walk at Waterfront Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Love and prayers filled the Waterfront Sunday as families gathered to promote healing amid increasing violence.

Ministers, strangers and those affected by the city’s violent crime met for a prayer walk.

Family members of homicide victims shared their stories with each other.

The event was organized by Minister Tonya Bruce, the aunt of a 16-month-old killed in a drive-by shooting in 2014.

“We had to deal with our niece being killed, Ne’Riah Miller, so when we see that pain and it’s continual. We keep seeing it everywhere we go. We want to help people not deal with what we dealt with. But if they do have to deal with it, we want to be there for support,” she said.

Many in attendance told WHAS11 News they hope to see a change for the better in the city so other families don’t have to suffer their pain.

© 2017 WHAS-TV