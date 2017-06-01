Falls City Brewing moving to NuLu location

(Photo: Falls City)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Construction has begun on Fall City Brewing’s new brewing facility in the NuLu neighborhood, according to a company press release.

Falls City had announced in January they were moving to a new location on 13th Street in the Portland neighborhood, but that deal fell through for undisclosed reasons.

The local brewing company says the new location will feature a state-of-the-art taproom, an outdoor beer garden, a banquet hall for events as well as a production brewery with canning capabilities.

Falls City hopes to open the new location by late autumn 2017.



