Falls City Brewing Co. will settle in NuLu, not Portland

Falls city beer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- It's a change of plans for the Louisville beer brand, Falls City Brewing Company.



In January, the 100-year-old beer brand announced a move to a building on Main Street, in the Portland Neighborhood, but now they say they're headed to NuLu, instead.



We spoke to Falls City's president Shane Uttich over the phone and asked why.



“In the final stages of the due diligence process, something turned up that was very cost-prohibited for us to move forward,” said Falls City President Shane Uttich, who chose not to elaborate when we asked.



The new site will be at 901 E Liberty Street, which sits on the southern edge of NuLu, within the Phoenix Hill neighborhood. Uttich said it was strictly a business move.

“We were extremely disappointed that we had to leave Portland because we were excited about contributing to that neighborhood. It had nothing to do with the neighborhood itself,” said Uttich.



Rick Murphy with the NuLu Business Association says he's excited to welcome Falls City Brewing Company to NuLu.

“It’s fun to have an old brand like that be renewed, and to come back and to have a historical presence in Louisville, and now be in a very historic building right here in the neighborhood,” said Murphy.



The gain in NuLu means a loss in Portland. Murphy said that neighborhood will thrive, and compares Portland to what NuLu looked like when he started his business in 1995.



“There were probably 12 vacant buildings in the four blocks of Market Street right here,” he explained. “I think Portland will see the same thing. The growth is very slow at the beginning, and it increases over time.”



Uttich said they're still working out details for construction to the building on Liberty Street, but they hope the new Falls City facility will open by the fall.





© 2017 WHAS-TV