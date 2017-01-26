Falls City Brewing Co., Heine Brothers Coffee to join forces

Falls city beer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Something is brewing in the Portland neighborhood.



“It’s a dream come true for us,” said Brian U’Sellis with Falls City Brewing Company.



Falls City Brewing Company is a 100-year-old Louisville beer brand that came back home to the Ville, reincarnated, in 2010. It’s now linking up with another local beverage company, Heine Brothers Coffee.



“It will be a lot of good smells in that building,” said U’Sellis.



Falls City Brewing Co. will move out of their current headquarters on 10th Street and into 1301 W. Main Street in Portland. Henie Brothers Coffee took over the building at the end of 2016, but the two iconic Louisville brands are talking about sharing the space.



“We're going to have coffee beers going all the time,” said Drew Johnson of City Falls Brewing Co.



Johnson has been working with Falls City Brewing Company for five years and says the beer brings a nostalgic feel, or in this case, taste.



“You never know what kind of stories you'll hear going out to a bar, like my grandfather, my grandmother, whatever, there's just so many stories based around this brand,” he said.



Council member Barbara Sexton Smith who represents the Portland area is excited about the economic development coming to Portland.



“This is a great example of how we're going to start moving forward, and put some faces on these buildings. We are open for business and thrilled that Falls City is here,” she said.



The contract is still getting looked over, but a Falls City spokesperson said it should be finalized in 45 to 60 days.

