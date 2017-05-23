Fallen Officer Jason Ellis' former K-9 partner, Figo, dies

(Photo: Friends of Figo)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The beloved K-9 that served beside fallen Officer Jason Ellis has died.

According to the Facebook group “Friends of Figo”, the police dog died almost four years to the day that Officer Ellis was murdered in Bardstown.

Friends of Figo also said cemetery officials will allow Figo’s ashes to rest alongside Officer Ellis.

Posted by Friends of Figo on Tuesday, May 23, 2017

