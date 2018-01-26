Fairdale High School shows support for Marshall Co.

We are Marshall shirts (Photo: WHAS11)

FAIRDALE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Where blue and gold uniforms usually hang, blue and orange shirts take their place. It’s a tribute backed by Coach David Hicks



“These young men are getting to go out there and do something they love tonight but they're also in support of a community and a town that's going through something so heartbreaking,” said Coach Hicks, Fairdale High School basketball.



This locker room will be full of excited players, ready to take the court for a Friday night game but 200 miles away in Marshall county those players will not have the same opportunity this Friday.



On Tuesday, a shooter killed two students at Marshall County High School and injured 18 others.



“I wanted to go home. But it wouldn't have helped anything for me to go home so I decided it was more important for me to be here with my students,” said Cassie Lyles, Fairdale HS teacher and Marshall County High School alumnus.



This is Lyles' first year teaching at Fairdale High School. But a graduate of Marshall County High School, Western Kentucky has always been home.



That's why it meant so much to her when her new Home decided to support the orange and blue.



“It meant a lot to me that they would care about other kids and teachers and a community and it makes sense to me because Fairdale is a lot like Marshall County in that it is a tight-knit community,” Lyles said.

From the fans in the bleachers to the team on the court in the home of blue and gold, on Friday the home team was Marshall County strong.



“I'm glad we're able to show support miles and miles away and show them we're with them through everything,” said Jarron Gaddie, basketball captain.

© 2018 WHAS-TV