Fair attendees invited to donate backpacks for foster kids

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Child welfare officials in Kentucky are inviting visitors to the Kentucky State Fair to donate backpacks for children who come into the foster care system.



A statement from the Cabinet for Health and Family Services says the agency will collect backpacks and duffels bags at its display during the run of the fair.



Cabinet Secretary Vickie Yates Brown Glisson says the effort is a small but meaningful way to help foster children carry their possessions with dignity in a new bag that belongs to them. Without the donations, children who go into foster care often have their belonging placed into a large black garage bag in order to transport them.



The fair runs Aug. 17-27 at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville.

