Facebook post leads to hundreds of donations for Louisiana

Donations for Louisiana (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- It all started with an idea, a trailer and a single Facebook post.



“Friends, of friends of friends started sharing it and it just blew up from there,” said Rodney Mays, volunteer.



More than 1,300 shares later and the donations flooded Joe Jr.'s Flooring Store.



“His post came up and within a few hours of seeing it we decided we wanted to take part,” said Stormie Tucker, donor.



“It's amazing. It's amazing. You wouldn't ever think this many people would help the way the world is but it's just amazing how many people have come out to help,” said Steve O’Keefe, organizer.



O'Keefe and his childhood friend Joe Burnett Jr. had a goal to fill this 24 foot trailer but they quickly realized that wouldn't be enough.



“Yeah, we figured we were going to fill this little enclosed trailer, maybe another one. Next thing you know, it just went crazy,” O’Keefe said.



Pallets of bottled water, baby supplies, food, pillows and blankets and the list continues. Ford even stepping in to donate semi-trucks that can make the 10-and-a-half-hour haul to Braithwaite, Louisiana, southeast of New Orleans.



“They're going to be taking care of the smaller cities that aren't getting the help,” Mays said.



Beyond their wildest expectations, showing just how much Kentuckiana cares.

The group headed to Louisiana had planned to leave on Friday around 4 p.m. But they say because there's been such a huge response, they may push that time back so they can allow for more time to people to stop by a donate.

