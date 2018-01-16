Snow day sledding on Cherokee Park's Dog Hill

Many hit up Cherokee Park's Dog Hill the morning after snow covered parts of the Louisville area.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Piles of snow on a cold, sunny day and no school means the park will be packed with sledders.

WHAS11’s Nick Goldring packed his gear and headed to Cherokee Park, meeting a group from River City United Methodists Church as they gave away hot chocolate at Dog Hill, a sledding Mecca for those in the know.

In the spirit of the Winter Olympics, Goldring did an experiment with Matthew Dentinger, a Manual High School student, and today, a sledder.

He wore a heart rate monitor to test how many calories he burns running back up the hill, and how many runs up it would take to burn off one of those cups of hot chocolate.

