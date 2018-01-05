Lottery brings forth hopes and dreams of ticket buyers

Powerball Tickets (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The lottery brings forth a lot of hopes and dreams. People have high hopes of winning the mega jackpots that could change their lives. Once you purchase that ticket, you have a lot of time to dream about what you would do with the money once it could be in your hands. So, I went out and asked people what they would if those hopes and dreams come true.



“There would be some very happy charities,” said one shopper.



“I would make sure my family would be taken care of,” said a ticket buyer.



“Go somewhere warm,” said a lottery hopeful.



“I would like to care of my wife on a new car, but I would like to help a lot of poor people,” said another shopper.



“I would give a lot to charity, and then help out my family. I got 4 kids back home,” said a lottery dreamer.

Then, I asked Bachman Chevrolet, Sea Ray Boats, Semonin Realtors, and Triple A what we could buy tomorrow if they won $570 million:



“If you are looking for the most expensive car on the lot, 2018 Corvette, carbon fiber package. Stickered at $107,000,” Chris Thomerson of Bachman Chevrolet said.



“This is a 2018 Sea Ray SLX 280 featuring a Merc Crusier 8.2L 380HP V8, it retails for $188,000,” a Sea Ray Boat Dealer said.



“$869,000 and this house sits on 5 acres in the Bridgemore Estates, with a private pond and over 6,000 square feet. It feels like the country setting out here, but at the same time it is private, it is gated, and the homes around it over $1 Million,” Sara Arthurs, Semonin Realtor, said.

And according to Triple A...

106 Night World Cruise for Two

Premium accommodations

An Owner’s Suite, featuring an expansive stateroom and rear-facing balcony

Exclusive suite-only upgrades and benefits

Departs from New Zealand, and hits ports in: Sydney, Brisbane, Indonesia, Singapore, Dubai, Montenegro, Greece, Venice, Sicily, Barcelona, Lisbon, London, Ireland, Iceland, Quebec, New York City, Charleston, Miami, Key West, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, and French Polynesia.

Grand total (minus airfare) = $130,268.40

7 Night Stay for family of four

Over-the-Water Bungalow at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows

8-day ticket to the theme park with Park Hopper and Fast-Pass

Also featured in the trip: Stretch Limousine Service, Disney Deluxe Dining Plan, and Memory Maker.

Grand total (minus airfare) = $27,941.36 USD

Now if you’ll excuse me, I’m off to buy a lottery ticket.

