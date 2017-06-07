Extra week of production at Ford plant in Louisville

A Ford Escape is seen on a dealerships lot on September 26, 2014 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Photo: Joe Raedle, 2014 Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Keeping up with the demand means a shorter shutdown for the Louisville Assembly Plant off Fern Valley Road.

Ford builds its most popular SUV in Louisville, the Escape, as well as the Lincoln MKC.

Because of the high demand, 8,500 more vehicles will be built in Louisville this summer.

The Louisville Assembly Plant normally closes for two weeks for a summer shut down, but this summer it will only shut down for a week.

The Louisville Assembly Plant the only one in North America with the shortened shutdown.

