Explosive device found in Grayson County mailbox

LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The Grayson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after they say a resident found an explosive device in their mailbox Tuesday morning. Sheriff Norman Chaffins says the device was capable of detonating, but the fuse did not contact the igniter.

Sheriff Chaffins says his office worked with the KSP Hazardous Devices Unit to take the device to a safe location and destroy it.

"It was a significant explosion when it was destroyed that is obviously, in law enforcement, that is concerning to us because this was placed in a man’s mailbox and it was attempted, they did attempt to light the device," said Sheriff Chaffins.

Sheriff Chaffins says the device is easy to make and did not provide too many details as to discourage copy cats.

Investigators do not believe the homeowner was targeted and that this could have been a prank. Not funny to investigators or the homeowner, who asked us not to identify him.

"Really you just think it’s some kids pranking, etc., but when you see what they can do then your perspective changes a little bit," said the homeowner.

The homeowner said his wife found the device first. He did some research on what it could do and is very thankful it did not blow up.

"We are glad nobody got hurt and if it had went off it is strong enough it would have took the mailbox and probably half the post off so you know we are glad it didn't go off," said the homeowner.

Sheriff Chaffins wants the person or people responsible to know placing a device like this one can have serious consequences. He says placing an explosive device is a felony punishable by one to 20 years in prison depending on if anyone is injured.

"If someone is close enough to it, it could be potentially fatal, but certainly if someone is just a few feet away it could tear off limbs and cause significant lacerations in the body," said Sheriff Chaffins.

Sheriff Chaffins says they believe this was an isolated incident, but if you find a device, do not try to move it yourself, call 9-1-1. If you know who placed this mailbox device you are asked to call the Grayson County Sheriff's Office at (270) 259-3024.

