Explosion causes extensive damage to Murray State dorm

MURRAY, Ky. (WHAS11) – An explosion at a dorm has been reported at Murray State University.

The explosion happened at Richmond Hall, which is a dorm that was built in the last few years.

Bill Call, the Calloway County Emergency Management Director, tells WHAS11 the following:

No students were using the building at the time of the blast.

One Murray State University employee was injured and sent to the hospital. that person is stable.

One person with injuries was treated at the scene.

One Murray State University employee is unaccounted for, but authorities do not know if anyone is in the debris.

The blast is believed to have been caused by a natural gas leak.

There was no fire.

The blast gutted the ground floor and damaged part of the second floor.

Maintenance work with painters was underway inside the building earlier today, but not at the time of the blast.

High school students from all over Kentucky are at Murray State participating in the Governor’s Scholar Program. All of those students are fine. They are being housed in other buildings and are not affected by the blast.

