Experts say start to mosquito proof your yard sooner than later

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Kentuckiana has had a fair share of wet weather so experts say do what you can now to help out with mosquitoes later.

Standing water can be a breeding ground, female mosquitoes only need a teaspoon of water to lay eggs.

Spring is in the air and so is the barrier treatment spray used by the company Mosquito Joe.

It's all in an effort to prevent mosquitoes from invading the property of your home or business.

“Mosquitoes are insects that actually feed on green foliage so we treat the foliage so when they land on them and eat it, they die off,” Travis Hightower with Mosquito Joe explained.

It's been a wet April and health officials say it’s time to focus on Zika virus protection and prevention along with West Nile Virus concerns as well.

“I think this year we're going to have a whole lot more active mosquito season in May and June where last year it was more July and August. It’s obviously to protect people while they are outside so they can have fun and not be a nuisance but it’s also to help prevent the known diseases that mosquitoes carry,” Hightower added.

Remember these tips: Standing water can be anywhere. Check your children's toys, tire swings, drains, tarps, even garbage cans and buckets.

“Mosquitoes are always carrying diseases and will always be an issue.” Mosquitoes can lay eggs on the walls of these water filled containers and their eggs can stick like glue and remain attached until they are scrubbed off,” Hightower said. “Once they start hatching, they start laying more eggs so it's a vicious cycle.”

They'll always be a part of our habitat, but that doesn't mean their diseases and bites have to take over our spring and summer outdoor experiences.

To reach out to Mosquito Joe visit http://louisville.mosquitojoe.com/

Here are helpful tips from the Kentucky Department of Public Health:

For further information visit the DPH website http://healthalerts.ky.gov/Pages/default.aspx or the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/zika. Be sure to follow KYHealthAlerts on Twitter and DPH’s Zika mascot, Marty Mosquito, on Instagram, @martymosquito.

Throughout the planned 52 Weeks of Public Health promotion, DPH will spotlight a specific public health issue.

Additional information about the campaign is available on the DPH website: http://chfs.ky.gov/dph/default.htm and will be posted on the CHFS Facebook page: http://www.facebook.com/kychfs where Kentuckians are encouraged to like and share posts among their networks of friends.

© 2017 WHAS-TV