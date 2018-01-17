Exit 0 delivers warm meals to homeless (Photo: WHAS11)

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- In these frigid temperatures, it's important to remember those who don't have a warm home to stay safe. That's why Exit 0 and other outreach programs work tirelessly to deliver warm meals to homeless residents in Louisville.



Anytime it hits 20 degrees or below, Exit 0 visits men and woman in need with food, heat, blankets and other supplies necessary for survival.

Exit 0 is always looking to the community to donate supplies such as tents, blankets, clothing, non-perishable food items and more.



Check out their Facebook page for more information on getting involved.

