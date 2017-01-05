Exhibit sheds light on life inside Kentucky State Reformatory

Kentucky State Reformatory

LA GRANGE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The Kentucky State Reformatory is part of the landscape in Oldham County, but it remains a mystery about what happens behind the gates.

A local museum is ready to give a sneak-peak inside, and a glimpse at some hidden talent.

“This institution has been a landmark in the community for almost 80 years,” said Kentucky State Reformatory Warden Aaron Smith.

It’s a view that few have been lucky enough to take in.

“Thousands of people drive by here on 146 throughout the course of the year, and they see the tower, and that’s all they see,” said Smith.

Nearly 2,000 inmates call the Kentucky State Reformatory home.

“We have a lot of talent on this yard that people don’t know about,” said Smith.

However inside these gates that talent can be forgotten.

That will soon change thanks to the Oldham County Historical Society.

“It’s all been an important part of our history, and it’s a very special place because it has meaning in so many people’s lives,” said Oldham Co. Historical Society Executive Director Nancy Theiss.

In a collaborative effort inmates like Larry Knuckles were given a blank slate to build a historical exhibit of the prison.





“We can take a pallet and make something beautiful out of it,” said inmate Larry Knuckles.

Over the past few months the crew has turned out a small scale replica of the prison, along with a cell at the cost of $2 a day.

“I love woodworking anyway,” said Knuckles. “It don’t pay much, but I love to do woodwork. That’s the reason I stayed with it. I enjoyed it.”

Old booking photos, inmate registries, and even some contraband can be seen at the exhibit.

“We did pull out some of the things that are reality inside of a prison,” said Smith. “Some of the things were confiscated off of the yard.”

All meant to shed light on life behind bars, and perhaps give a glimpse into the future.

“Everyone makes mistakes and there is an awful lot of talent and resources there that we hope once they’ve been through the system comes out better people,” said Theiss.

“I intend when I get out to start my own woodshop,” said Knuckles. “I think I could make a pretty good living at it.”

If you want to get a look at the exhibit at the Oldham County Historical Society you are in luck because it opens Friday night, and will be updated periodically with more work from the inmates.