Exhibit celebrates the 'Legacy of Black Louisville'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The Kentucky Center for African American Heritage is celebrating the legacy of Black Louisville by linking the past to the present.

Multiple works created by The Bag Lady, Zephra May Miller, and the Folk Art of Marvin Finn have been put on display for the public.

There are also workshop discussions that focus on preserving historic landmarks including the 2nd Baptist Church in New Albany, Indiana, which was part of the Underground Railroad.

The Kentucky Center for African American Heritage is celebrating the legacy of black Louisville by linking the past to the present.

“It’s such a rich community in the history of Black Louisville and that’s what we’re wanting to keep alive and let people know that there were people here before us who did things that enabled us to exist the way we do,” Ken Clay, executive director of Legacies Unlimited, said.

For more information on how you can help preserve the Legacy of Black Louisville, visit the African American Heritage Center’s website for more information.

© 2018 WHAS-TV