Exclusive: On the Lewis & Clark Bridge with Mitch Daniels

Mitch Daniels sees downtown bridges for the first time (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- He leaned forward in his seat straining to catch a glimpse. From a mile out, Indiana’s 49th Governor resembled a kid anxious to get to his first ballgame.

“We've got to be within a mile or so,” Mitch Daniels said to his driver. “How far do we got to go?"

The former Governor and now President of Purdue University had been too busy to take part in ribbon cuttings for the new Lewis and Clark Bridge or Lincoln Bridge. Both structures are included in the Ohio River Bridges Project, a dream that had been discussed for decades.

Daniels was one of the political architects of the project that was completed this winter with the opening of the Lewis and Clark Bridge linking Louisville’s East end and Southern Indiana.

Wednesday, the former Governor invited us along as he traveled across the bridge for the first time. The experience did not disappoint.

"It's good lookin' to boot,” Daniels exclaimed.

He was all smiles while soaking in the structure rising above the Ohio River. Mitch Daniels recalled moments leading up to this that seemed like distant memories.

“Well, it's spectacular,” he said. “You know, the photos don't do it justice. Photos are all that I'd seen until today so, you know, major construction of any kind bowls me over but then this is a step above that.”

Indiana's 49th Governor explained that this "dream" wasn't necessarily his, at the beginning, but it was a longtime dream of many who felt the bridges project would bring a better life for those in the region. He found it easy to buy in. Money from the Indiana Toll Road deal made it a possibility but Daniels credits an unprecedented level of bipartisan, bi-state, cooperation for making this a reality.

"Former Governor Beshear and I mused all the time about how unusual it was to work across not just across party lines but across boundary lines of two states,” said Daniels. “The history of state cooperation is very skimpy, more failures than successes, and I always said, when two jurisdictions are involved it doesn't make it two times as hard it makes it six or eight times as hard. But Indiana proved it doesn't have to be that way.”

When asked whether this was part of his legacy, Daniels said he would leave the “report card” to others. But he did say he was proud of the accomplishment, especially considering the bipartisan work.

“You know, you can work in public life feeling that you did the right things, but they may not stand the test of time or somebody may undo them. But those bridges will be there when my grandchildren are having kids and I sincerely believe that what people here always told us, that that would unlock a much better future for people in this part of the state, I'm convinced that will be true.”

