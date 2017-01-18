Exclusive: Behind the scenes of the Whiskey Row renovation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- It once looked like the buildings along Whiskey Row might be lost for good, but the owners of the buildings had other ideas and never gave up on their dreams.

WHAS was granted an exclusive tour of the renovations on Whiskey Row to get a first-hand look at how things have changed.

The building is really starting to take shape and it will soon house 12 apartments along with two floors of restaurants and retail space.

It's really for a remarkable progress for a building that looked like this a year and a half ago.

July 6, 2015, is a day that 111 Whiskey Row Developer Valle Jones will never forget.



"The fire was extreme,” said Valle Jones. “It destroyed some really important parts of the building. In one part of the building we had six stories that were basically open."



But like a Phoenix rising from the ashes, Whiskey Row is coming back better than ever thanks to millions of dollars of reinvestment.



"When the fire happened they could have taken the fire insurance proceeds and said we tried, we failed, we can't do it, it's not reasonable, but they didn't,” said Jones. "We got back to it before the dust settled actually.”



Since the façade of the building remains untouched the same cannot be said for the inside, but crews were able to retain much of the original Victorian charm.



"When we were taking down some of the parts that were standing but not stable we hand salvaged brick by brick tens of thousands of bricks,” said Jones. “We put them all back into this building."



Those bricks contain scars from the fire that continue to give a glimpse into the buildings past.



"There are whispers of its history that you can still see,” said Jones. “Staircases that are no longer intact, but you can see the markings on the walls where those staircases were in several places. There are beautiful original arched brick openings that are original to the building."



It's that hidden charm that Jones hopes will make Whiskey Row a premiere address in the city.



"You could live on this block, work on this block, eat on this block, and play on this block alone,” said Jones. "This is going to be the best block in the city of Louisville."

