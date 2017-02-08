Ex-Churchill Downs CEO, 5 others urged for U of L Foundation

U of L

Former Churchill Downs CEO Tom Meeker and five others have been nominated to serve on the board of the University of Louisville Foundation.

The full board will take up the nominations at its next meeting.

Here are the nominees and the date their terms will expire:

►Mike Bowers, June 30, 2018

►Laura Douglas, June 30, 2019

►Donna Heitzman, June 30, 2018

►Meeker, June 30, 2017

►Earl Reed, June 30, 2019

►Vincent Tyra, June 30, 2018

Members of the nominating committee are: Acting President Dr. Greg Postel, Chair Diane Medley and directors Paul Carrico, Alice Houston and Dr. Mark Lynn.

Courier-Journal