Ex-Cardinal Chris Williams pleads not guilty to theft

Aug. 4, 2017; Former U of L Cardinal Chris Williams appears in court after police say he tricked teammates into giving him their bank account information. He is accused of taking $2,300. (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A former University of Louisville football player accused of stealing money from his teammates made a quick court appearance Friday.

Former defensive lineman Chris Williams stepped into the courtroom long enough to make the judge aware and quickly left – leaving his attorney to plead not guilty on his behalf.

Williams is facing felony charges after authorities say he tricked three teammates into giving him their bank account information in June.

He’s accused of taking $2,300 from them.

Coach Bobby Petrino announced Williams’ dismissal from the team July 31 for violating team rules.

Williams is expected back in court on October 4.

© 2017 WHAS-TV