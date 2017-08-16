Everything you need to know for the Kentucky State Fair

Getting ready for the Ky. State Fair

The Kentucky State fair opens on Thursday, August 17 and runs through Sunday, August 27 at the Kentucky State Fairgrounds. Gates open daily at 7 AM and exhibit halls open at 9 AM.

LINKS: Parking | App | Thrill Ville | Main Stage Concerts | Turf Concert Series | World Championship Horse Show | Free Shows | Fair Map

Here's the ultimate guide on planning your day:

Ticket Info

Tickets are $10 at the gate with another $10 fee for parking.

Military Day, Sunday, August 20: Free passes for military members and their family available on www.govx.com. Limit 4. Parking not included.

Senior Day, Tuesday, August 22: Seniors 55 and over can receive free admission before 5pm. Parking not included.

OneMain Day, Wednesday, August 23: Visit a OneMain office in the Louisville or Lexington area to receive free admission tickets and parking.

Carload Day, Thursday, August 24: $20 per car or $100 for vehicles holding more than fifteen people for admission and parking before 5 PM.

TARC riders may obtain a $7 ticket from bus drivers for the entirety of the fair. Free weekend parking is available on a first come, first serve basis starting at 5PM on Friday in the lot on Phillips Lane across from Gate 1.

Parking Info

Parking is available at any of the six gates of the Kentucky Fairgrounds. Express Lanes for pre-purchased tickets are available at Gates 1, 3, 4, and 6.

Bike racks are provided at every gate. Overnight RV parking is available in Lot F behind Cardinal Stadium for a $20 per night fee.

Official Kentucky State Fair App

The Kentucky State Fair has an app to help create a personalized schedule of events, exhibits, and more. Available on Android and iPhone.

Thrill Ville

Thrill Ville wristbands can be purchased for $25 for adults and $12 for children under 46 inches. Wristbands are good for an entire day.

Thrill Ville opens at 2 PM on weekdays and noon on weekends.

Military families can purchase $10 wristbands on Military Day with valid military ID.

Main Stage Concerts

Tickets to Main Stage Concerts do not include admission to the Fair or parking. TIckets may be purchased at Ticketmaster or by calling 1-800-745-3000.

Thursday, August 17: I Love the 90s Tour featuring Vanilla Ice, Salt N Pepa, Color Me Badd, Coolio, Tone Loc, and Young MC. The concert starts at 7 PM in Freedom Hall. Tickets are $37, $57, or $67.

Friday, August 18: Alabama with special guest Tucker Beathard. The concert starts at 7 PM in Freedom Hall. Tickets are $32, $38, $42, and $50.

Sunday, August 27: Travis Tritt and the Charlie Daniels Band with guests The Marshall Tucker Band and Lee Roy Parnell. The concert starts at 6 PM in Freedom Hall. Tickets are $32 for general admission and $37 and $47 for seats.

The Turf Concert Series

The Turf Concert Series are free with admission to the Fair. All shows start at 8 PM except for shows on August 27, which start at 3 PM. The concerts are held in Cardinal Stadium.

Thursday, August 17: "Elvis Extravaganza" A tribute to Elvis

Friday, August 18: Ginuwine with Tony! Toni! Toné!

Saturday, August 19: Blues Traveler with The Social Animals

Sunday, August 20: The Oak Ridge Boys with Alaska & Madi

Monday, August 21: For King & Country with Zach Williams

Tuesday, August 22: Happy Together Tour 2017 featuring bands from the 1960s and 70s

Wednesday, August 23: Whiskey Jam - Chase Bryant with Dylan Scott and Chris Shrader

Thursday, August 24: Fairenheit 17 featuring Ben Sollee

Friday, August 25: Easton Corbin with JD Shelburne

Saturday, August 26: Theory of a Dead Man with Goldy Locks

Sunday, August 27: Matthew West, Colton Dixon, Hawk Nelson, and Sarah Reeves

Map

2017 Kentucky State Fair Map by WHAS11 News on Scribd

World's Championship Horse Show

The World Championship Horse Show begins on Saturday, August 19 and runs through Saturday, August 26. Tickets range from $14 to $25. Upper level seating is free during morning shows.

Free Shows

Discovery Farm: View several learning stations, including hatching chicks, baby ducks, goats, cattle, and a sow with her litter.

Miller's Border Collies: Trained dogs execute commands and corral sheep.

Aussie Kingdom: See live kangaroos, wallabees, and other native Australian animals.

Flying Wallendas: A circus family showcase high-wire daredevil acts.

