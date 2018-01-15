Events to honor Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

martin-luther-king-pictures.jpg (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--The city of Louisville will honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Jan. 15.

There are several events planned across Kentuckiana to celebrate Dr. King's legacy.

A rally planned is expected to draw people from across the region. The rally is happening at King Soloman Missionary Baptist Church.

A motorcade will follow starting at 10 a.m. People usually line up by the Kroger off West Broadway.

Simmons College will honor Dr. King's legacy with its Education is King event.

This event will begin at 7 p.m. in the main auditorium at St. Stephen Church.

Although Dr. King's childhood home isn't in Kentuckiana, it is expected to reopen. The Atlanta home closed in 2016 for repairs.

In January of 2017, the first floor was reopened to the public.

Jan.15, the entire home will open once again.



