Event in Frankfort for National School Choice Week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- More than 500 people are expected to show their support in Frankfort during National School Choice Week.

On Friday, supporters are expected to rally promoting all forms of education throughout Kentucky, including public, online, private, homeschooling and more.



The gathering is happening on the state capitol steps at 10 a.m. Friday.



Several students are set to perform and you can expect to hear from some state leaders.

