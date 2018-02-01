Evan Williams Experience fills 1,000th barrel

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Today marks a milestone for Whiskey Row.

The Evan Williams Bourbon Experience, a Bourbonism staple on Main Street, will fill its 1,000th barrel later today. The historical tour experience includes a working still which produces one barrel a day since it opened in 2013.

The empty barrel has traveled to important downtown locations prior to its filling to be signed by executives, Louisville residents, and visitors. The final stop was in front of Mayor Greg Fischer's office before returning to Evan William's Bourbon Experience to be filled by Artisanal Distiller Jodie Filliatreau.

Mayor Greg Fischer, Heaven Hill President Max Shapira, Heaven Hill Master Distiller Denny Potter, and Artisanal Distiller Jodie Filliatreau will be present to bung the barrel.

© 2018 WHAS-TV