Ethics complaints against Bevin dismissed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A pair of ethics complaints against Governor Matt Bevin over the purchase of his Anchorage home have now been dismissed.



The Executive Branch Ethics Commission says Bevin did nothing wrong when he bought a house from Neil Ramsey, a friend and campaign donor.

The commission did say the lieutenant governor should decide whether to reappoint Ramsey to the Kentucky Retirement Systems Board of Trustees when his term expires and not the governor.

The Jefferson County PVA is currently debating the value of that East Jefferson County home.

© 2017 WHAS-TV