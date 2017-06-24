Emergency responders speed eat to benefit Special Olympics

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Local law enforcement took on fire officials Saturday head-on in a Battle of the Badges competition benefiting Special Olympics of Kentucky.

Four teams – corrections, police, fire officials and Special Olympics athletes – all participated in a speed eating competition and were timed how quickly they could eat a half-slab of ribs.

All of the money raised went directly to the Special Olympics athletes.

The Okolona Fire Department was the big winner in the competition.

The Battle of the Badges and other law enforcement events across the state helps raise more than $100,000 for the program each year.

